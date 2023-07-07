Where Is Mastercard Stock Headed?

Mastercard’s stock (NYSE: MA) has gained approximately 13% YTD as compared to the 16% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $394 per share, it is trading 7% below its fair value of $425 – Trefis’ estimate for Mastercard’s valuation. The company posted better-than-expected results in the first quarter of 2023. It reported an 11% increase in the net revenues to $5.75 billion driven by growth in gross-dollar volume (up 10%), cross-border volume (29%), and number of switched transactions (12%). That said, the positive impact of higher revenues was offset by an unfavorable increase in the operating costs and income tax expenses, leading to a 10% drop in the net income to $2.36 billion.

The company posted strong revenue growth in FY2022, thanks to a 45% jump in cross-border volumes due to the normalization of international travel post-Covid-19. Further, the gross-dollar volume (GDV) and the number of switched transactions, the other two key metrics, also improved in the year. On the flip side, other income decreased from $225 million to -$532 million, hurting the bottom line. Overall, the firm managed to post a 14% y-o-y increase in net income.

Moving forward, we expect the same trend to continue in Q2. Notably, the consensus estimates for Q2 revenues and earnings are $6.19 billion and $2.93 respectively. Altogether, Mastercard’s revenues are estimated to touch $25.23 billion in FY2023. Additionally, MA’s adjusted net income margin is expected to see a slight improvement in the year, leading to a net income of $11.6 billion. This coupled with an annual EPS of $12.17 and a P/E multiple of just below 35x will lead to a valuation of $425.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since 2016.

Returns Jul 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] MA Return 0% 13% 294% S&P 500 Return 0% 16% 99% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 1% 20% 275%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 7/5/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.