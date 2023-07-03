Where is Crypto Going for the Rest of 2023? What to Look Out For

2023 has been a very volatile year for the cryptocurrency market, with shaky market conditions and regulatory and safety concerns. Let's look at Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general and see where it is heading for the rest of the year.

Due to pressure from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory agencies, the value of Bitcoin (BTC) and other leading cryptocurrencies decreased significantly in May this year compared to their previous highs.

Bitcoin

2023 has been a year of upwards momentum for Bitcoin but it hasn't been a smooth ride. In January we saw Bitcoin $20,000 again, peaking at around $25,000 in February before dropping back to $20,000 in March. In an intriguing turn of events, Bitcoin's price has surpassed $30,000 for the first time since June last year, reaching that price point in April. Notably, Bitcoin has also experienced an astounding 80% growth since the beginning of 2023.

During March and April, there was a frenzy of investment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies due to growing concerns about a contagion impact. Investors saw Bitcoin as a haven against the more volatile altcoins. Despite the turbulence in the financial sector and the prevailing challenges in the global economy, it is anticipated to make a significant impact throughout the year. As we enter July, Bitcoin continues to hold its value above the $30,000 mark, further contributing to the intrigue surrounding its future trajectory. Judging by the charts, it looks like Bitcoin is slowly moving up toward a new all-time high, possibly in 2024.

The rest of the crypto market

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed a lawsuit against Binance in March, alleging that the exchange had violated several securities laws by illegally recruiting customers in the United States. The CFTC alleged that Binance had violated these rules by unlawfully soliciting customers in the United States. It has been said that cryptocurrency businesses such as Coinbase, Ripple, and others are mulling the possibility of relocating their operations outside of the United States to avoid drawing the attention of regulatory agencies.

In May, Bloomberg published an article stating that two prominent cryptocurrency market makers, Jane Street Group and Jump Crypto, intended to expand their business activities. Jump Crypto will reduce the scope of its activities in the United States, while Jane Street will reduce the number of countries in which its operations will be active. According to the article, both of these firms will be reducing their operations in the U.S. due to crackdowns by regulatory bodies. Events like these could lead to other significant platforms following suit and scaling back their operations.

In closing

Considering the widespread uncertainty and the gradual recovery of global economic conditions, it is wise to approach market fluctuations carefully. Rather than hastily diving into any investment at this time, it is recommended to monitor the dynamics of the crypto market closely.

By doing so, cryptocurrency investors may have the opportunity to acquire their desired digital assets at a more reasonable price once the current market turbulence subsides. Plus, if you believe in four-year cycles, this is currently the right time to start buying your favorite cryptocurrencies for the long term.

