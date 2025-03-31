Where IonQ Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated IonQ and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $41.25, the current average has increased by 5.45%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of IonQ among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $30.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IonQ. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IonQ. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of IonQ compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of IonQ compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for IonQ's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into IonQ's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IonQ analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Breaking Down IonQ's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: IonQ's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 91.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1725.0%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): IonQ's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -49.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IonQ's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -40.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: IonQ's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IONQ

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IONQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.