Where Insulet Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $223.67, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Highlighting a 1.9% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $228.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Insulet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Issie Kirby Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $235.00 - Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $213.00 Kyle Rose Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $234.00 $226.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $213.00 $218.00 Matthew Taylor Jefferies Raises Buy $260.00 $255.00 Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $200.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Insulet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Insulet's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Insulet

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 425,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

A Deep Dive into Insulet's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Insulet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.35% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insulet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insulet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Insulet's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

