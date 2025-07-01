Where Ingersoll Rand Stands With Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ingersoll Rand, revealing an average target of $87.0, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. A 5.09% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $91.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ingersoll Rand by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $86.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $91.00 $88.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $86.00 $80.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $88.00 $109.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $77.00 $94.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $85.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ingersoll Rand's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ingersoll Rand's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ingersoll Rand analyst ratings.

Discovering Ingersoll Rand: A Closer Look

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $7.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Breaking Down Ingersoll Rand's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, Ingersoll Rand adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IR

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for IR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.