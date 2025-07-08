Where Illumina Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Illumina, presenting an average target of $105.18, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.18% lower than the prior average price target of $114.55.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Illumina. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $128.00 $116.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $85.00 $77.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $99.00 $87.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $105.00 $105.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $185.00 $190.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $136.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $87.00 $92.00 Julia Qin JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $120.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Lowers Buy $114.00 $122.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $92.00 $115.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $77.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Illumina. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Illumina. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Illumina's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Illumina's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Illumina

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2024 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Illumina's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Illumina's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.25%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

