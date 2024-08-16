Where IAC Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated IAC and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $79.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. Highlighting a 2.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $81.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of IAC by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $66.00 $67.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $66.00 $70.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $73.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $87.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $78.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IAC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of IAC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of IAC's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IAC analyst ratings.

Get to Know IAC Better

IAC is an internet media company with segments that include Angi (33% of total revenue), Dotdash Meredith (39%), search (14%), and emerging and other (14%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider Match Group in second-quarter 2020 and the no-moat video software provider Vimeo in second-quarter 2021.

Financial Milestones: IAC's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: IAC's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: IAC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -14.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): IAC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): IAC's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IAC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for IAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.