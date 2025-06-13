Where Hudson Pacific Properties Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $2.96, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.94%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hudson Pacific Properties. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $3.50 $4.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $2.00 $2.50 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $3.40 $4.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $2.30 $3.40 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.50 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $5.00 $4.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $2.25 $2.40 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Hold $2.70 -

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Hudson Pacific Properties's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hudson Pacific Properties analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Hudson Pacific Properties Better

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company operates in two reportable segments; office properties & related operations; and studio properties & related operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the office properties & related operations segment.

Hudson Pacific Properties's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hudson Pacific Properties's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -37.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, Hudson Pacific Properties faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

