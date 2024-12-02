Where Hims & Hers Health Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.6, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.49% from the previous average price target of $24.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hims & Hers Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $38.00 $28.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $18.00 $32.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $27.00 $23.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $28.00 $24.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hims & Hers Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hims & Hers Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Hims & Hers Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 77.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 13.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

