Where HF Sinclair Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.36, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Experiencing a 5.55% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $42.73.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive HF Sinclair is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $47.00 $40.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $29.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $44.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $40.00 $46.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $44.00 $50.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $35.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $49.00 $51.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $40.00 $45.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $42.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $37.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $50.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HF Sinclair's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into HF Sinclair's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HF Sinclair analyst ratings.

Get to Know HF Sinclair Better

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

Key Indicators: HF Sinclair's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: HF Sinclair's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: HF Sinclair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

