Where Healthpeak Properties Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Healthpeak Properties and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 11.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $22.25.

The standing of Healthpeak Properties among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $22.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $24.00 $23.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Michael Bilerman Citigroup Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 748 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Healthpeak Properties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.31% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Healthpeak Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

