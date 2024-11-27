Where Hartford Finl Servs Gr Stands With Analysts

Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hartford Finl Servs Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $129.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $141.00 and a low estimate of $121.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.34% increase from the previous average price target of $119.44.

A clear picture of Hartford Finl Servs Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $141.00 $100.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $135.00 $133.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $122.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $134.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $122.00 $117.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $124.00 $121.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $127.00 $113.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $121.00 $113.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $134.00 $122.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 -

About Hartford Finl Servs Gr

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hartford Finl Servs Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.05% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

