Where Harley-Davidson Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.2, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.54% lower than the prior average price target of $30.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Harley-Davidson is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Announces Buy $31.00 - Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $26.00 $32.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $28.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Harley-Davidson. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Harley-Davidson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Harley-Davidson's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Harley-Davidson's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Harley-Davidson analyst ratings.

Get to Know Harley-Davidson Better

Harley-Davidson is a leading global manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles across the custom, cruising, and touring segments, as well as related merchandise, parts, and accessories. In recent years, the firm has expanded into the adventure touring market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand. Its captive finance arm, Harley-Davidson Financial Services, provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley captured around 37% of the heavyweight domestic market in 2024.

Key Indicators: Harley-Davidson's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Harley-Davidson faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.15% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harley-Davidson's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harley-Davidson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harley-Davidson's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

