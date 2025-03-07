Where Guild Holdings Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 0 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. This current average reflects an increase of 1.82% from the previous average price target of $13.75.

The standing of Guild Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Underweight $12.50 $11.50 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $19.00 $16.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.50 $13.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $13.00 $14.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Guild Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guild Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Guild Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Guild Holdings

Guild Holdings Co is a growth-oriented mortgage company. It operates in two segments; The origination segment operates its loan origination business throughout the United States. It is responsible for loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities. This segment is further divided into retail and correspondent channel, and The servicing segment provides a steady stream of cash flow to support the origination segment more importantly it allows for the Company to build long-standing client relationships that drive repeat and referral business back to the origination segment to recapture the client's next mortgage transaction. It is responsible for the servicing activities of all loans in its servicing portfolio. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Origination segment.

Guild Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Guild Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -35.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Guild Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -40.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guild Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guild Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Guild Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

