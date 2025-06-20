Where Groupon Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Groupon, presenting an average target of $30.25, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 30.11% from the previous average price target of $23.25.

The perception of Groupon by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean McGowan Roth Capital Raises Buy $47.00 $33.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $15.00 $9.00 Sean McGowan Roth MKM Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Groupon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Groupon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Groupon compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Groupon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Groupon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Groupon's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Groupon's Background

Groupon Inc acts as the middleman between consumers and merchants, offering products and services at discounts via its online store. It offers consumers daily deals from local merchants. The company's operations are organized into two segments: North America and International. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America. The company generates revenue from transactions during which the company generates commissions by selling goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. Revenue also includes commissions the company earn when customers make purchases with retailers using digital coupons accessed through its digital properties.

Understanding the Numbers: Groupon's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Groupon's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Groupon's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Groupon's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Groupon's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

