Where Grab Hldgs Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $5.25, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $4.30. This current average reflects an increase of 22.09% from the previous average price target of $4.30.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Grab Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $4.70 $4.30 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 - Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 - Piyush Choudhary HSBC Maintains Buy $4.30 -

Delving into Grab Hldgs's Background

Founded in 2012, Grab provides ride-sharing services, food and grocery delivery, and financial services (payments, consumer loans, and enterprise offerings) in eight Southeast-Asian countries through its mobile platform. The company partners with merchants and riders, connecting them with consumers while charging commission to both sides. Grab has a leading market share in and derives 89% of its revenue from its core businesses, ride-sharing and food delivery. Singapore and Malaysia contributed 58% of revenue as of end-2021. Grab's main competitors in Southeast Asia are Foodpanda and Gojek, the ride-sharing arm of GoTo. Its financial services business is still in its nascent stage and provides minimal revenue currently. The company now also generates advertising revenue.

Breaking Down Grab Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Grab Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grab Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grab Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Grab Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

