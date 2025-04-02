Where Globe Life Stands With Analysts

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $136.44, a high estimate of $152.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.56% from the previous average price target of $131.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Globe Life by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $152.00 $140.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $136.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $125.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $141.00 $126.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $145.00 $137.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $123.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $114.00 - Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $137.00 $135.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $143.00 $132.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globe Life. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Globe Life compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Globe Life's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Globe Life: A Closer Look

Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The company's core operations are organized into three reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance and investments. Investment activities, conducted by the investment segment, focus on seeking investments with a yield and term appropriate to support the insurance product obligations. These investments generally consist of fixed maturities and, over the long term, the expected yields are considered when setting insurance premium rates and product profitability expectations.

Understanding the Numbers: Globe Life's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globe Life's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.57% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Globe Life's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globe Life's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Globe Life adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

