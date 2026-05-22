Where Food Comes From Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y Amid Certification Growth

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. WFCF have gained 17.4% since the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.3% decline over the same period. However, the stock has lagged the broader market over the past month, rising 4.9% compared to the S&P 500’s 5.3% gain.

Where Food Comes From reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $5.4 million, up from $5.3 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by growth in verification and certification services. Verification and certification revenues increased 6% year over year to $4.4 million from $4.2 million, while product sales edged up to $713,000 from $702,000. Professional services revenues declined to $228,000 from $389,000. Net income rose to $92,000, or 2 cents per diluted share, from $31,000, or 1 cent per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Where Food Comes From Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Where Food Comes From Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Where Food Comes From Inc. Quote

WFCF’s Margin Performance and Expense Trends

Gross profit declined to $2.04 million from $2.20 million in the prior-year quarter as gross margin contracted to 39% from 42%. Management attributed the lower margin primarily to higher insurance and personnel costs. Total costs of revenues increased to $3.32 million from $3.08 million a year earlier.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 15% year over year to $1.7 million from $2.1 million. The company said that the decrease reflected management’s decision to forgo 2025 bonus compensation following fourth-quarter results. Operating income improved to $298,000 from $142,000 in the prior-year period.

Cash provided by operations totaled $523,000 during the quarter compared with $632,000 a year earlier. On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents increased slightly to $3.28 million as of March 31, 2026 from $3.20 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Accounts receivable rose to $2.06 million from $1.68 million, while total assets increased to $13.23 million from $12.90 million at year-end 2025.

WFCF’s Growth Drivers and Business Trends

Management pointed to steady customer additions and increasing demand for food verification and certification services as key contributors to the quarter’s growth. CEO John Saunders said that the company continued to face headwinds tied to smaller cattle herd sizes and tariffs but added that customer wins in beef-related services helped offset some of those pressures.

A major focus during the quarter was the launch of the RaiseWell program, a certification initiative designed to verify responsibly raised protein products. Whole Foods Market adopted the RaiseWell Certified program for its beef supply during the quarter, marking the first major retailer participation. Saunders said that the company plans to expand RaiseWell into poultry, eggs, dairy and pork categories over time.

Management also highlighted momentum in non-beef categories. Verification activity for pork, dairy and egg operations continued to grow during the quarter, while certifications tied to organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and upcycled products also increased. Executives described Upcycled Certified as the company’s fastest-growing service line.

Product sales growth remained modest because of lower cattle volumes and temporary tag subsidies for ranchers. Even so, the company reported stronger demand for premium livestock tags with enhanced features, which helped offset some volume pressure.

WFCF: Management Commentary and Industry Conditions

Executives said that the cattle industry remains in an unusual period of disruption caused by multiple factors, including reduced herd sizes and trade-related pressures. However, management indicated that such disruptions could create opportunities for the company’s traceability and verification capabilities.

During theearnings call management discussed a potential opportunity linked to the spread of New World screwworm in Mexico. The company noted that its IMI Global unit and partnership with CattleTrace position it to support animal traceability and disease-response efforts should the outbreak spread across borders into the United States. Executives said that the company’s traceability systems could assist animal health officials with contact tracing and livestock exposure identification.

Management also reiterated confidence in long-term growth prospects, citing rising consumer demand for transparency in food production and supply chains. Saunders said that the company remains “bullish” on industry growth trends and the broader adoption of verification services.

Share Repurchases and Other Developments at WFCF

Where Food Comes From continued its stock repurchase program during the quarter, buying back 24,469 shares for approximately $293,000. Since the inception of the repurchase plan, including private purchases, the company has repurchased 1.4 million shares at a total cost of roughly $15.5 million. Management said that it plans to continue repurchasing shares as part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

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Where Food Comes From Inc. (WFCF): Free Stock Analysis Report

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