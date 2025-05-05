Where Food Comes From, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Where Food Comes From, Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call.

$WFCF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $WFCF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2025 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday May 8, 2025, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).







Dial-in numbers for the conference call:







Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289





International: 1-201-689-8341





Conference Code: 13753639







Phone replay:







A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 22, 2025:





Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853





International: 1-201-612-7415





Conference Code: 13753639







About Where Food Comes From, Inc.







Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic, and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.





Contact:





Jay Pfeiffer





Investor Relations Director





303-880-9000





jpfeiffer@wherefoodcomesfrom.com



