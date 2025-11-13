Where Food Comes From, Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.14 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $0.492 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $7.01 million from $7.10 million last year.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

