Where Food Comes From, Inc. to Announce 2024 Full Year Financial Results on February 20, 2025

Where Food Comes From, Inc. will announce 2024 financial results on February 20, 2025, with a conference call scheduled.

Quiver AI Summary

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) has announced that it will release its full-year financial results for 2024 on February 20, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time. The call can be accessed via specific domestic and international dial-in numbers, and a replay will be available until March 6, 2025. WFCF specializes in third-party verification of food production practices and serves over 17,500 clients across various sectors including farming and retail. The company utilizes advanced technology and offers services through its subsidiaries to verify food claims and enhance supply chain analytics, while its retail labeling program fosters consumer engagement by linking them to food sources.

Potential Positives

Announcement of 2024 full year financial results indicates transparency and accountability to investors.

Scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and analysts, fostering trust and communication.

Company positions itself as a leader in third-party verification of food production practices, highlighting its significant role in supporting over 17,500 stakeholders in the food industry.

Utilization of proprietary technology and patented processes emphasizes innovation and competitive advantage in the market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial outlook or expectations for the upcoming earnings report, which may indicate uncertainty about future performance.

No updates or context are provided regarding past performance, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's trajectory or management's transparency.

The timing of the earnings release and conference call may suggest that the company is preparing to report poor financial results, as typically positive updates are communicated well in advance.

FAQ

When will Where Food Comes From, Inc. release its 2024 financial results?

Where Food Comes From, Inc. will release its 2024 financial results on February 20, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on February 20, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can participate by calling the Domestic Toll Free number 1-877-407-8289 or the International number 1-201-689-8341.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a telephone replay will be available through March 6, 2025, using the Domestic Toll Free number 1-877-660-6853.

What services does Where Food Comes From, Inc. provide?

Where Food Comes From provides independent verification of food production practices and supports over 17,500 food industry stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WFCF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $WFCF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2024 full year financial results before the market opens on Thursday February 20, 2025, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).







Dial-in numbers for the conference call:







Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289





International: 1-201-689-8341





Conference Code: 13751753







Phone replay:







A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through March 6, 2025:





Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853





International: 1-201-612-7415





Conference Code: 13751753







About Where Food Comes From, Inc.







Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic, and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.





Contact:





Jay Pfeiffer





Investor Relations Director





303-880-9000





jpfeiffer@wherefoodcomesfrom.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.