Where Food Comes From's (NASDAQ:WFCF) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Where Food Comes From's (NASDAQ:WFCF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Where Food Comes From is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$2.9m ÷ (US$21m - US$4.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Where Food Comes From has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Professional Services industry average of 13% it's much better. NasdaqCM:WFCF Return on Capital Employed September 2nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Where Food Comes From's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Where Food Comes From here for free.

So How Is Where Food Comes From's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Where Food Comes From are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 41% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Where Food Comes From has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 11% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Where Food Comes From and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

