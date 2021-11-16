Where Food Comes From's (NASDAQ:WFCF) investors will be pleased with their notable 49% return over the last five years

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. In that time, it is up 47%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 134%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Where Food Comes From managed to grow its earnings per share at 34% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 8% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:WFCF Earnings Per Share Growth November 16th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Where Food Comes From shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Where Food Comes From that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

