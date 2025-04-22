Where Five9 Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Five9, presenting an average target of $50.62, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.51%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Five9. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Turrin |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $23.00|$45.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $28.00|$48.00 | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $42.00|$55.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $52.00|$52.00 | |Catharine Trebnick |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $58.00|$58.00 | |Catharine Trebnick |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $58.00|$58.00 | |Rishi Jaluria |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $65.00|$65.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $52.00|$52.00 | |Thomas Blakey |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Overweight | $57.00|$46.00 | |James Fish |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $53.00|$46.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $52.00|$52.00 | |Catharine Trebnick |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $58.00|$50.00 | |Ryan Macwilliams |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $60.00|$55.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Five9. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Five9's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Five9's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Five9's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Five9 displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five9's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Five9's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

