Where Fiserv Stands With Analysts

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fiserv (NYSE:FI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 13 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fiserv, revealing an average target of $214.05, a high estimate of $244.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.73% increase from the previous average price target of $186.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Fiserv among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $232.00 $222.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $244.00 $190.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $222.00 $183.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $224.00 $183.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $227.00 $199.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $208.00 $188.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $240.00 $185.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $215.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $200.00 $195.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $170.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $230.00 $190.00 Brad Handler Jefferies Raises Hold $195.00 $160.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $177.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $185.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $200.00 $182.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $191.00 $175.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $183.00 $183.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $203.00 $170.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $186.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Announces Buy $200.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fiserv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Fiserv's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiserv analyst ratings.

Discovering Fiserv: A Closer Look

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Fiserv: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, Fiserv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

