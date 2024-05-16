Where First Industrial Realty Stands With Analysts

First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.62, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. A decline of 5.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The perception of First Industrial Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $50.00 $55.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $56.00 $62.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $49.00 $59.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $53.00 $59.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $63.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $59.00 $51.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $59.00 $57.00

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. First Industrial's real estate portfolio is comprised of light industrial properties, which are split between industrial and office space, and bulk warehouse properties generally located in business parks near transportation hubs. While light industrial buildings represent a share of First Industrial's holdings, bulk warehouses make up the majority of its portfolio's square footage. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from rental income tied to medium-term leases. First Industrial's customers include manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade, distribution, and professional services companies.

A Deep Dive into First Industrial Realty's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Industrial Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.6% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Industrial Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Industrial Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: First Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

