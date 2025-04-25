Where First Citizens BancShares Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $2378.86, a high estimate of $2600.00, and a low estimate of $2200.00. This current average has decreased by 0.36% from the previous average price target of $2387.43.

The standing of First Citizens BancShares among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jason Goldberg |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $2400.00|$2568.00 | |Ryan Nash |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $2200.00|$2535.00 | |Stephen Scouten |Piper Sandler |Maintains |Overweight | $2250.00|$2250.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $2384.00|$2303.00 | |Jason Goldberg |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $2568.00|$2456.00 | |Stephen Scouten |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $2250.00|$2100.00 | |Christopher Mcgratty|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $2600.00|$2500.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Citizens BancShares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know First Citizens BancShares Better

First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank and Trust Company. The company's segments include the General Bank, the Commercial Bank, SVB Commercial, and Rail. The General Bank segment delivers products and services to consumers and businesses through our extensive network of branches and various digital channels. The Commercial Bank segment provides financial services, including lending, leasing, and advisory, to small and mid-market businesses across various industries. The SVB Commercial provides financial services to innovators, investors, and venture firms. The Rail segment provides tailored leasing and financing for railcars and locomotives across North America. It generates the majority of its revenue from the General Banking segment.

Key Indicators: First Citizens BancShares's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: First Citizens BancShares's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Citizens BancShares's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Citizens BancShares's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: First Citizens BancShares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

