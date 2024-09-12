Where Evercore Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Evercore (NYSE:EVR) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Evercore, presenting an average target of $240.0, a high estimate of $276.00, and a low estimate of $219.00. This current average has increased by 11.92% from the previous average price target of $214.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Evercore is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $258.00 - Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $245.00 $219.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $251.00 $223.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $276.00 $231.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $219.00 $193.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $231.00 $220.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $195.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $220.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evercore. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Evercore compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Evercore's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Evercore's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Evercore Better

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,200 employees at the end of 2023, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Key Indicators: Evercore's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Evercore showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 38.01% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evercore's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Latest Ratings for EVR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral

