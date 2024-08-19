Where Equitable Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Equitable Hldgs (NYSE:EQH) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equitable Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $47.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.3% from the previous average price target of $43.00.

A clear picture of Equitable Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $48.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $44.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $53.00 $41.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $44.00 $43.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $36.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers annuity products, the Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services, the Investment Management and Research segment consists of diversified investment management, research, and related services, and the Protection Solutions segment focuses on life insurance products.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Equitable Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 47.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Equitable Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equitable Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 145.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Equitable Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 67.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

