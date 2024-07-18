Where EQT Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated EQT (NYSE:EQT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $48.0, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.67% from the previous average price target of $45.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive EQT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $54.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $48.00 $43.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $47.00 $40.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $46.00 $41.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EQT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EQT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About EQT

EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the Appalachian Basin. At year-end 2023, EQT's proven reserves totaled 27.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 5.79 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 94% of production.

EQT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EQT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -28.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQT

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Oct 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EQT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.