Where Enovix Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.71, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.98% from the previous average price target of $18.83.

The standing of Enovix among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $19.00 $23.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Raises Hold $14.00 $11.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $25.00 - George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Enovix Corp is engaged in the business of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. It is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Enovix's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -28.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Enovix's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3075.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enovix's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -58.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enovix's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -23.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Enovix's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

