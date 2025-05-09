Where Enovis Stands With Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Enovis, revealing an average target of $60.8, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.7% lower than the prior average price target of $63.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Enovis's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $55.00 $62.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $57.00 $64.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $64.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Enovis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Enovis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enovis compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enovis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Enovis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Enovis's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enovis analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Enovis

Enovis Corp is a medical technology company that offers medical devices and services across the continuum of patient care, from injury prevention to joint replacement to rehabilitation after surgery, injury, or degenerative disease. Its reportable segments are Prevention & Recovery (P&R) and Reconstructive (Recon). The company generates the maximum revenue from the Prevention & Recovery segment, which includes products that are used to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports-related injuries. The Reconstructive segment provides a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and surgical productivity tools. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the U.S.

Financial Insights: Enovis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Enovis's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.29% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Enovis's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -125.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enovis's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enovis's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Enovis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENOV

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ENOV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.