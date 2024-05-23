Where Endava Stands With Analysts

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $48.23, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 31.22% lower than the prior average price target of $70.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Endava is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Moshe Katri Wedbush Lowers Outperform $50.00 $65.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.00 $49.00 Phani Kanumuri HSBC Announces Buy $45.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $40.00 - Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Neutral $33.00 $40.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Announces Overweight $49.00 - Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Announces Buy $60.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $66.00 $83.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 - Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Neutral $40.00 $90.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $52.00 $85.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $49.00 $79.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Endava. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Endava compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Endava: A Closer Look

Endava is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2006 in the U.K. and it continues to generate the majority of revenue in the U.K. and Europe. Endava's client base is concentrated in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom industries.

Financial Milestones: Endava's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Endava's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Endava's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Endava's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

