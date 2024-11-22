Where Endava Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Endava (NYSE:DAVA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.67, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. A decline of 10.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Endava is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler DuPont B of A Securities Announces Neutral $29.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Neutral $27.00 $30.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $55.00 $66.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $33.00 $42.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $47.00 $41.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Endava. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Endava compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Endava's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Endava's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Endava: A Closer Look

Endava is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2006 in the U.K. and it continues to generate the majority of revenue in the U.K. and Europe. Endava's client base is concentrated in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom industries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Endava

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Endava's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Endava's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Endava's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Endava's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Endava's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

