Where eBay Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 25 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 15 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 5 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 6 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.8, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.49% increase from the previous average price target of $55.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive eBay is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $64.00 $56.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $54.00 $45.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $71.00 $65.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $72.00 $59.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Announces Buy $72.00 - John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $65.00 $58.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $55.00 $46.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $62.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $55.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $62.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $50.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $46.00 $38.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $60.00 $52.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $64.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $64.00 $60.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $65.00 $58.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $53.00 $47.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $59.00 $53.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $64.00 $58.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $57.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $57.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to eBay. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of eBay's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About eBay

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $73 billion in 2023 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2023. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Breaking Down eBay's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: eBay displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: eBay's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

