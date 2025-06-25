Where Doximity Stands With Analysts

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $61.46, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Highlighting a 15.27% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $72.54.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Doximity's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $62.00 $55.00 David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $63.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $80.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Outperform $65.00 $87.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $58.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $83.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $50.00 $71.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $67.00 $82.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $71.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $83.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $58.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Doximity's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Doximity: A Closer Look

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.

A Deep Dive into Doximity's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Doximity's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 45.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Doximity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

