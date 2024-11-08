Where Doximity Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Doximity (NYSE:DOCS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Doximity, revealing an average target of $43.89, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 33.49% from the previous average price target of $32.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Doximity among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Announces Overweight $70.00 - Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $33.00 $26.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Overweight $52.00 $35.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $34.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $32.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $41.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $27.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $35.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Doximity's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Doximity analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Doximity: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Doximity's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Doximity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOCS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DOCS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.