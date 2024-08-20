Where Dominion Energy Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $55.75, along with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.73% from the previous average price target of $51.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Dominion Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $58.00 $48.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $57.00 $54.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $57.00 $53.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $51.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dominion Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dominion Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dominion Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.62.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

