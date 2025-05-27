Where Dollar General Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 4 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $91.43, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Marking an increase of 5.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $86.64.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dollar General. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $100.00 $85.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $96.00 $85.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $93.00 $76.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $101.00 $69.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $81.00 $79.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $85.00 $85.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Sell $69.00 $73.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $95.00 $108.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $85.00 $88.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $80.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dollar General. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dollar General compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dollar General's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Dollar General's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dollar General's Background

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar General: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dollar General's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar General's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar General's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar General's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.36, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

