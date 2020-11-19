Where Does the S&P500 Go After 3,600?

Here to put the recent presidential election into perspective as it relates to our markets and economy, is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. The stock market rallied hard on the first trading day after the media called the president elect. But Covid vaccine news accompanied that rally. So, how much of it was related to the election?

2. What do you see for our economy as it relates to this election?

3. What about the global markets and economy?

4. The Q3 earnings season is going much better than covering analysts expected. What does that say relative to sectors going into year’s end, especially retail?

5. Let’s look at the Zacks Construction-Wood Building Products industry. You say it’s hot and the outperformance is nothing to sneeze at. What’s driving that?

6. So, is this industry overvalued or is it close to being overvalued relative to its performance, especially as we move into the winter months when construction typically slows?

7. Let’s look at three stocks in the group… Bluelinx Holdings (BXC), Boise Cascade Company (BCC) and JELD-WEN Holdings, Inc. (JELD).

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. giving us his market and economic perspective as they relate to current news and highlighting the Wood Building Products industry. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

