Where Dillard's Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 0 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 2

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $294.4, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has increased by 1.8% from the previous average price target of $289.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dillard's by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $450.00 $450.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Sell $170.00 $150.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Sell $202.00 $200.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $450.00 $450.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Sell $200.00 $196.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dillard's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dillard's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dillard's compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dillard's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Dillard's's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dillard's's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dillard's analyst ratings.

Get to Know Dillard's Better

Dillard's Inc is an American fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings retailer. Its stores offer a large variety of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors. CDI Contractors' business includes constructing and remodelling stores for Dillards. The merchandise selections include exclusive brand merchandise such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, Daniel Cremieux, Roundtree & Yorke, and private-label merchandise, among others. The company operates in two business segments; Retail Operations and Construction. The Retail Operations segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Dillard's's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Dillard's faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.97% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dillard's's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DDS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 UBS Maintains Sell Sell Feb 2025 UBS Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for DDS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.