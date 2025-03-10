Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $205.0, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.22% increase from the previous average price target of $198.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Digital Realty Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $201.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $208.00 - Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $190.00 $185.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $185.00 $210.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $208.00 $178.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $194.00 $185.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $205.00 $147.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Digital Realty Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Digital Realty Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Digital Realty Trust analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Digital Realty Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Digital Realty Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.84% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.87.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

