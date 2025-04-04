Where Devon Energy Stands With Analysts

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.08% lower than the prior average price target of $48.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Devon Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $46.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $47.00 $51.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $46.00 $48.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $42.00 $48.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $46.00 $54.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $54.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $50.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $44.00 $42.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $43.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $54.00 $53.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $54.00 $53.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $43.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Devon Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Devon Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Devon Energy Better

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Key Indicators: Devon Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Devon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

