Where Devon Energy Stands With Analysts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Devon Energy, revealing an average target of $47.29, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average represents a 1.34% decrease from the previous average price target of $47.93.

The perception of Devon Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $46.00 $48.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $42.00 $48.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $46.00 $54.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $54.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $50.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $44.00 $42.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $43.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $54.00 $53.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $54.00 $53.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $43.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Devon Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Devon Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Devon Energy Better

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Devon Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

