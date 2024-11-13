Where Dayforce Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dayforce and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $77.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $70.91, the current average has increased by 8.94%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dayforce. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $95.00 $82.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $81.00 $75.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $63.00 Arvind Ramnani Mizuho Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $82.00 $71.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $65.00 $55.00 Arvind Ramnani Mizuho Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Raises Hold $62.00 $58.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $74.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Announces Overweight $70.00 -

Dayforce provides payroll and human capital management solutions targeting clients with 100-100,000 employees. Following the 2012 acquisition of Dayforce, Dayforce pivoted away from its legacy on-premises Bureau business to become a cloud HCM provider. As of fiscal 2022, about 80% of group revenue was derived from the flagship Dayforce platform geared toward enterprise clients. The remaining revenue is about evenly split between cloud platform Powerpay, targeting small businesses in Canada, and legacy Bureau products.

Dayforce's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dayforce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dayforce's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dayforce's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dayforce's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Dayforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

