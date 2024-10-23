Where CVS Health Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $68.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.25% from the previous average price target of $64.00.

A clear picture of CVS Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $75.00 $82.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $76.00 $66.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $82.00 $63.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $62.00 Charles Ryhee TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $59.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $60.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $63.00 $64.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $63.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $62.00 $58.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $62.00 $65.00

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Financial Insights: CVS Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CVS Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.6% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVS Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.12.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

