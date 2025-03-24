Where Crescent Energy Stands With Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.33, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 1.82% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crescent Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $18.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $23.00 $22.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crescent Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Crescent Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Crescent Energy Better

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Crescent Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

