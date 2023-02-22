Where Could Rivian Stock Be in 5 Years?

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has gotten clobbered since coming public in late 2021, falling 81% from its IPO. Does this provide a buying opportunity for a company attacking a large market, or should investors steer clear? Connor Allen and Zane Fracek dive into this question in this episode, explaining why the company's valuation is still too high given the EV manufacturer's precarious financial situation. If you enjoy this video, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Feb. 21, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jamie Louko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane, Connor, and Jamie are affiliates of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.