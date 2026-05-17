Where Could Palantir Be in 10 Years? The Bull and Bear Cases.

Key Points

Palantir is seeing explosive growth in both government and commercial markets, but its long-term durability remains to be seen.

Investors should be slightly divided on whether the ontology layer becomes an enterprise AI operating system standard.

High valuation, competition from hyperscalers, and government reliance create wide long-term dispersion in Palantir's outcomes.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Few large-cap stocks polarize investors the way Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) does right now. The company has gone from being labeled a software consultancy to being considered a provider of essential artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for governments and large enterprises. A 10-year horizon is the right lens for a stock like this, because the disagreement is not really about next quarter's revenue. It is about whether Palantir becomes the operating system for AI within large organizations or remains a high-growth, but ultimately niche, platform.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The base Palantir business in 2026

Palantir's first-quarter 2026 earnings included U.S. government revenue of $687 million, up 84% year over year, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to 71% growth.The company closed 206 deals worth at least $1 million, 72 deals worth at least $5 million, and 47 deals worth at least $10 million in the quarter, with adjusted operating income of $984 million at a 60% margin. For fiscal year 2026, management has guided for roughly $7.2 billion in revenue, implying continued strong growth from 2025 levels.

Generating those numbers are three products: Gotham for defense and intelligence, Foundry for commercial enterprises, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) for combining large language models with customer data through a proprietary ontology layer and extracting various uses for the data.

The bull case for the next decade

The optimistic 10-year case for Palantir rests on three pillars. The first is that the ontology layer (which essentially maps every business object to every other and lets AI systems analyze against that map) becomes a standard for how enterprises run AI , much as Oracle's relational database became a standard in an earlier generation. There is some early support for this idea: Microsoft has been moving its own Fabric and Copilot stack toward ontology-style data structures, and Microsoft and Palantir announced an integrated suite for defense and intelligence customers running models inside classified clouds.

The second pillar is government. The U.S. government revenue growth rate is above 80%, reflecting more than $900 million in new federal contracts spanning the Army, ICE, IRS, Space Force, and Treasury Department systems. If Palantir continues to work inside core federal operations, the resulting revenue will tend to be very sticky.

The third pillar is the commercial business itself. AIP bootcamps to train potential customers on its uses have shortened sales cycles meaningfully, and remaining performance obligations have grown faster than reported revenue, which is a leading indicator. Over a decade, if the commercial business continues to compound at even half its current growth rate, it will eventually dwarf the government segment.

The bear case for the next decade

The skeptical view is worth a look as well. Government contracts are renewed in chunks, and any administration change, classified contract loss, or budget freeze can create a lapse in growth rates. Long-duration contracts also create the possibility that demand is being pulled forward, with growth rates normalizing well before the market expects.

Commercial concentration is another concern. Most of the commercial growth is U.S.-based, with international growth meaningfully slower. Palantir may face direct competition from companies with much larger distribution and bundled pricing power.

Valuation is the third bear point. The stock trades at one of the highest revenue multiples in the software sector. Even a substantial deceleration that still leaves Palantir a great business could compress the multiple severely.

Why the next 10 years are wider than people think

Most software companies that achieve the kind of growth Palantir is posting either consolidate into category leadership or get out-executed by a bigger platform within a few years. Palantir has had a longer runway than most because its early customer set (defense and intelligence) is essentially closed to most competitors and produces references that translate poorly but powerfully to commercial sales. Whether the ontology layer becomes an enduring standard or a useful but eventually commoditized feature is the genuine fork in the road.

Over a 10-year window, Palantir Technologies is a high-variance position. The bull case is that AIP and the ontology become foundational AI plumbing for governments and enterprises, with margins that look more like those of an enterprise software incumbent than a high-growth disruptor. The bear case is that valuation compression and competition from horizontal AI platforms cap the upside even if the business continues to grow.

Investors building a position should size it accordingly, accept volatility as part of the cost, and revisit the thesis annually as the commercial-versus-government mix evolves.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 17, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.