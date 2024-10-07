Where Couchbase Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.29, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.17% lower than the prior average price target of $25.38.

The standing of Couchbase among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $23.00 $30.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $23.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Austin Dietz UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $24.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $27.00 $32.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $27.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $22.00 -

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a scalable and available platform. It empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Couchbase's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Couchbase displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Couchbase's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Couchbase's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -15.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Couchbase's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

